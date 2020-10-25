Sheldon Creed held off Austin Hill to claim the victory after a 220-mile race in Fort Worth, Texas. With this win, Creed is now locked into the final four to compete for the championship at Phoenix. This marked Creed’s fourth win of the 2020 season, and his first win at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

“Gosh, what a learning day, honestly,” Creed said.

Following 0.131 seconds behind Hill grabbed a runner-up finish, his eleventh top-five of the season. Zane Smith, Raphael Lessard, and Brett Moffitt rounded up the remainder of the top-five.

The drop of the green flag initiated in the second race within the Round of 8. Creed led the field from the pole position, and he remained in the lead until the first caution appeared on lap 33 for Timothy Viens. The first stage was completed under this caution with Creed taking the stage one win.

Just 7 laps into the second stage, another break in the race emerged for Clay Greenfield. Luckily, Greenfield walked out from the incident without injury, but the damage to his racecar ended his day. Tyler Hill also received some damage from the accident. Another yellow flag materialized shortly after when Tate Fogleman slid into the wall on lap 53. Back under green, Crafton bested Creed for the stage two win, marking his first stage win of the season.

The fourth incident-related caution appeared on lap 92 for playoff contender Grant Enfinger, who suffered from a mechanical issue. Enfinger is now in a must-win situation to continue his fight for the title. Lap 106 brought another caution. This time it was for Todd Gilliland, who sustained major damage following his battle with Ben Rhodes. With only 31 laps to go, Chandler Smith spun to bring out the yellow flag again. C. Smith was running inside the top-ten at the time of his spin. With less than twenty laps to go, Stewart Friesen and Johnny Sauter collided while battling for the lead to usher in the yellow flag. The accident ended Friesen’s day. The wrecks continued on with another caution with two to go. Christian Eckes was spun by Ben Rhodes, and the damage brought an end to Eckes day. The caution also carried the racing action into NASCAR overtime.

Going into the race at Texas, only Brett Moffitt had secured his place in the Round of 4. Moffitt locked his position last week with his win in Kansas. Meanwhile, Creed, Hill, and Z. Smith resided above the cutline heading into the race. This left Enfinger, Crafton, Rhodes, and Ankrum looking in from the outside. After 147 laps in Texas, this remains true. Creed and Moffitt are locked in with Hill and Z. Smith joining them above the cutline. On the other hand, Crafton, Enfinger, Rhodes, and Ankrum linger below the cutline and will work to advance their position next week in order to fight for their championship aspirations.

Find out who advances to the Round of 4 next week at Martinsville Speedway. Catch all of the action on Friday, October 30, at 8 PM ET on FS1.