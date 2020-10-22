Sefton Steel Partners with Jordan Anderson Racing for Texas Motor Speedway

Sefton Steel, a Houston, Texas-based A.I.S.C certified fabricator, specializing in the petrochemical, refining, power, pulp and paper, industrial, and mining industries, has partnered with Jordan Anderson Racing for this weekend’s SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.



Serving as the primary sponsor on Anderson’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado, the Sefton Steel brand will be prominently displayed on the hood and sides for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race Sunday, October 25.



Since 1985, Sefton Steel has been committed to providing an error-free product to the industrial, commercial, and governmental construction industries all while continuing to meet or exceed the contract specifications, and the customer’s expectations on each project. From pipe racks to major structures like platforms, bulk material handling systems and cable trays, Sefton Steel has fabricated and delivered quality structural steel to virtually all points around the world.



"At Sefton Steel we are super excited to partner with Jordan Anderson again at the Texas Motor Speedway for the third straight year," said Patrick Collier President of Sefton Steel. "As a Texas company we are proud of our Texas roots, and could not think of a better race to be the primary sponsor on Jordan’s truck. We are looking forward to seeing the Sefton Steel logo on the side of the beautiful No. 3 in our home state."



“It’s going to be an honor to carry the Sefton Steel banner on our truck for this weekend’s race in Texas.” Said driver Jordan Anderson. “Patrick and Lisa Collier, and the entire Sefton Steel family have been a part of our team from Day 1 when we decided to embark on this journey. Their belief and support in what we are doing means the world. We will forever be grateful for their friendship, and the opportunity to represent such a great company, along with all of their amazing employees and their families. Texas is a special race for them being based out of Houston, so we hope to make everyone proud and finish the season strong.”



The No. 3 Sefton Steel/ Bommarito.com Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Silverado will take the green flag in the SpeedyCash.com 400 Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, October 25, at 12:00 p.m. ET. All the action from the mile and half speedway will be broadcast live starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



For more information on Sefton Steel, please visit Seftonsteel.com.

Jordan Anderson Racing PR