Kraus Gears Up For Strong Finish To 2020

Derek Kraus is aiming for a strong performance in the final three races of 2020, as the season winds down in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

The circuit travels to three regions of the country – with three races in 12 days – in wrapping up this year’s competition.

Kraus has had a strong rookie season behind the wheel of the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Shockwave/ENEOS Toyota Tundra. His three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 20 starts include a runner-up finish at Darlington Raceway and a fourth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway.

He turns his attention this week to Texas Motor Speedway, which will host the SpeedyCash.com 400 on Sunday. Kraus came away with an 11th-place finish when the truck series visited the 1.5-mile Texas track in July.

Following the Texas race, the truck series heads to Virginia for short-track racing on the .526-mile paperclip-shaped oval of Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Oct. 30. The circuit then heads west for the season finale on the 1-mile oval of Phoenix Raceway on Friday, Nov. 6.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts about this week

Three races left in your rookie season. What is your mindset heading into Texas?

“I’m really looking forward to Texas. In the spring, I felt like we were pretty good. We didn’t really get the results that we needed, but I felt like we had a really fast Toyota Tundra there. Hopefully, we can go there, start decently, and just work our way to the front the whole race and make no mistakes, just have a good Toyota Tundra throughout the whole race.”

