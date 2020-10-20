DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Texas Motor Speedway

Tanner Gray is ready to put his bad luck behind him Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in his No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race. Last weekend at Kansas, he could not avoid a truck that spun in front of him, ending his race early. The race before that at Talladega, he spun after hitting oil on the track. Gray was coming off two consecutive third-place finishes prior to his string of tough breaks.

Gray is hoping to get back to finishing in the top five Sunday at Texas. He did not get many laps in at the 1.5-mile intermediate track when the Truck Series raced there in July. At the start of the race he told his DGR-Crosley team the transmission was stuck in fourth gear. He was able to finish the first stage, but then went behind the wall for repairs for the remainder of the race.

In 20 Truck Series races to date this year, Gray has four top-five, seven top-10 finishes, has led four laps and sits 14th in the driver point standings. Of his four top-five finishes, three of them have been third-place finishes all within the last two months.

The SpeedyCash.com 400 from Texas Motor Speedway will be run on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 147-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 35 and 70.