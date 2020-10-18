Brett Moffitt won Saturday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. The 2019 series champion became the first driver to clinch a spot into the championship race at Phoenix Raceway next month.

Driver No. 23 held the race lead in an overtime restart against his teammate Zane Smith.

Smith would cause the need for an overtime finish after he made contact with Moffitt as they battled for the race lead. Smith’s truck made contact with the Turn 3 wall.

After the race, Moffitt took blame for the incident.

“Got to apologize to the 21 for trying to block him, but we were racing hard for a championship spot.” Moffitt told FS1 post-race. “A bad block by me. It’s my fault.”

Rounding out the top five were Sheldon Creed in second, Austin Hill in third, Grant Enfinger in fourth and Chandler Smith in fifth.

Hailie Deegan, who made her truck series debut, finished 16th. Her finish is the best finish by a female in their truck series debut. While the race was going on, it was announced that Deegan will run the series full-time starting in 2021.

Rounding out the top ten were Christian Eckes in sixth, Timothy Peters in seventh, Matt Crafton in eighth, Derek Kraus in ninth and Trevor Bayne in tenth.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series heads into Texas Motor Speedway on October 25th at noon ET.

Stage 1 Winner: Sheldon Creed

Stage 2 Winner: Sheldon Creed

Race Winner: Brett Moffitt