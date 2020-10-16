James Buescher Set to Make his Truck Series Return at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series Champion James Buescher will make his return to NASCAR and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 25 in the FHE FracLock Chevrolet Silverado.

“I am thankful for everyone at Niece Motorsports and FHE for believing in me and providing me this opportunity to get back behind the wheel and once again showcase my talents,” said Buescher. “When I exited the sport back in 2015, it was not on my own terms. We had a lot going on at home in 2015, sometimes you have to take a step back and pay attention to God’s plan for your life. Right now, everything has fallen into place to come back and race at my home track at Texas Motor Speedway, and I could not be more excited! It’s going to be challenging after more than five years away from racing, but I am up for the challenge and can’t wait for the green flag to drop.”

The Texas native has 10 NGROTS starts at his home track, with five top-10 finishes and has never finished outside of the top-20.

Buescher will race with support from FHE, manufacturer of FracLock. The FracLock system is a combination of new technologies that makes well sites safer, more efficient, and lowers the cost of operations. This innovation redefines frac.

“We are thankful to have James join the team in Texas,” said general manager Cody Efaw. “James has a tremendous amount of experience in the Truck Series and at Texas Motor Speedway. We are excited for the wealth of knowledge and talent that he’ll bring to the table.”

Buescher, the 2012 Truck Series Champion, has 119 NGROTS starts, with his most recent coming in 2015. In those 119 starts, Buescher has six wins, five poles and 31 top-five finishes. In addition, Buescher has 62 top-10 finishes and has led 962 laps in NGROTS competition.

In 2015, Buescher made the move from being a full-time NASCAR driver to becoming a success REALTOR® in the Houston, Texas market, where he and his wife, Kris, currently operate The Buescher Group at Compass Real Estate.

Buescher will take the green flag at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 25 at 12 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR