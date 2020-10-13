Kraus Eager To Return To Sunflower State

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series heads to Kansas Speedway this week for the Clean Harbors 200 on Saturday.

Based on how Derek Kraus ran at the 1.5-mile speedway earlier this season, the 19-year-old series rookie has every reason to be optimistic about returning to the Sunflower State.

As Kraus and the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team head back to Kansas Speedway with their No. 19 ENEOS / NAPA Toyota Tundra, they’re eager to build on their results from a few months ago.

They had a great performance at Kansas in July – coming away with two strong finishes in a doubleheader weekend there. That weekend, Kraus finished fifth on Friday night and returned less than 24 hours later to notch a seventh-place finish. His success there helped him overcome the disappointment of missing his high school graduation that Friday evening in his hometown of Stratford, Wisconsin.

Kraus has continued to have a strong rookie season. He is 11th in the championship standings – with three top fives and 10 top 10s in 19 series starts this season. He has led 29 laps of competition.

Saturday’s truck race at Kansas Speedway, slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET, will be televised live on FOX.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts this week

Will you be able to carry on the success you had earlier this year at Kansas?

“We aim to be fast again. We had two really good runs there in the summer. I’m looking forward to going back. I know that everyone at MHR is working hard to bring a fast Toyota Tundra.”

BMR PR