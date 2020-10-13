DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Kansas Speedway

Tanner Gray is looking forward to racing at Kansas Speedway Saturday afternoon since it's one of the few tracks where he has previous experience. Gray competed in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) doubleheader races there in late July in his No. 15 Ford Performance F-150.

Gray finished 18th in the first of two races there. He had been running in the top 10, but the team gambled on pit strategy by saving its last set of tires for a late-race caution which never happened. He rebounded to a fourth-place finish the next day for one of his best finishes this season. He also competed in the ARCA Menards Series race there that weekend. He overcame a restart penalty which put him a lap down early in the race to finish fifth.

In 19 Truck Series races to date this year, Gray has four top-five, seven top-10 finishes, has led four laps and sits 13th in the driver point standings. Of his four top-five finishes, three of them have been third-place finishes all within the last two months.

The Clean Harbors 200 from Kansas Speedway will be run on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FOX. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.