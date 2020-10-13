Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: Kansas Speedway

Although Todd Gilliland was eliminated from the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) playoffs two weeks ago, it has not taken away his determination to win this season. His next chance to do that will be Saturday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City in the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150.

This will be Gilliland's third start at the intermediate track in the NGROTS. He earned his best finish there last year when he crossed the line third. He also finished 10th there in the second race of a doubleheader weekend in July after leading 15 laps.

In 19 starts this season, Gilliland has four top-five, nine top-10 finishes and has led 92 laps in the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports. He is 10th in the driver point standings after being eliminated from the playoffs two weeks ago at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after an engine failure.

Speedco, part of the Love's family of companies, will be back on Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 at Kansas. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com .

The Clean Harbors 200 from Kansas Speedway will be run on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FOX. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at Kansas: 3

Best Start: 3rd (July 24, 2020)

Best Finish: 3rd (2019)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th

Gilliland on Kansas: "I enjoy racing at Kansas and after already racing there twice this year we have some good notes to work from this weekend. Our first race didn't go how we wanted it to since we gambled on pit strategy and saved our last set of tires hoping for a late caution, which never came. That left us back in 20th place, but we rebounded the next day to finish 10th. We still have four more chances to win this season and we're working hard as a team to make that happen."