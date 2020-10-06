Jordan Anderson Races to Sixth Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway

Stage One Recap:

Anderson started the Chevrolet Silverado 250 in the 26th spot after the competition-based performance metrics system once again determined the starting lineup. The system is calculated by the fastest lap and finishing position from the previous race, along with ranking in owner points standings.

When the first caution flew on Lap 14 for a crash involving multiple trucks, Anderson was running in the 17th position, and would remain on the racetrack.

Anderson would finish the stage in the 18th position.

Stage Two Recap:

At the stage break, Anderson would pit for fuel and a wedge adjustment, and would rejoin the field in the 20th position.

The second stage would finish under the second caution with Anderson being scored in the 19th position.

Final Stage:

During the stage caution, Anderson would come to pit road. The over-the-wall crew would perform a four-tire and fuel stop. Anderson would restart the third stage in the 25 th position.

With the fourth caution falling on Lap 47, Anderson was scored in the 13 th position, and would remain on the racetrack.

On Lap 66, Anderson was called to pit road under green-flag conditions for a fuel-only stop.

At the fifth and final caution on Lap 90, Anderson was scored in the 9 th position and was told to stay out with only a few laps remaining.

As the field began wrecking down the backstretch, Anderson was running in the sixth position and avoid the trucks crashing into each other to his outside. As the caution would come out for the accident the field would be frozen, and the race deemed complete. The No. 3 Bommarito.com/ Rusty’s Off-Road Products/ Albireo Energy truck of Jordan Anderson would be credited with the sixth finishing position.

Quote:



“To say we really needed that finish would be an understatement.” said Anderson on his team’s 6th place at Talladega.



“With only 4 races left in 2020 season, the momentum of that finish is going to be huge for Jordan Anderson Racing the remainder of the season. Our crew chief Arthur Haire had some great strategy that we stuck to all day, not only did that keep us out of trouble and our nose clean, but it put us in a great position to go for the win at the end. These restrictor plate races are all about keeping a balance of speed, patience, and timing to be there at the end. Between Daytona and Talladega our Superspeedway program has really improved.”



“This was also a huge weekend for a couple of our loyal team partners. We had Bommarito Automotive Group riding with us on the side, longtime partner Rusty’s Off-Road Products on the hood, and Albireo Energy on the rear bumper. There are so many amazing people and companies that believe in what our team is trying to accomplish by growing each year. To bring home a finish like we did is for each and every one of them. It is always amazing to look back and see what God can teach you throughout the challenges of each season, and 2020 has no doubt been a year of learning perseverance, and the value in never giving up no matter what the battle is. I am really looking forward to Kansas we have some great notes from our race there earlier this year so I am feeling confident we can take what was learned, and keep moving forward there in two weeks.”



Gander Outdoors & RV Trucks Championship Standings:



After 19 events, Anderson sits 19th in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series point standings.



Next Race:



Anderson will be back behind the wheel of the No. 3 Bommarito.com Chevrolet Silverado when the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series resumes action on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. Live coverage of the Clean Harbors 200 will be on FOX, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM at 4 p.m. ET.