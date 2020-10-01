Kaz Grala to fill in for Natalie Decker at Talladega Superspeedway

Kaz Grala will fill in for Natalie Decker in Saturday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event at Talladega Superspeedway.

Decker was not medically cleared to participate in Saturday’s race.

“My thoughts will be with Natalie this weekend as I wish her a quick recovery,” said Grala. “I know she loves the restrictor-plate races, so I feel bad that she’ll have to miss this one, but I hope I can give her something to cheer for on Saturday.

It’s been a few years since I’ve been in a Truck, but the superspeedway races have been very good to me in the past, so I’m really hoping to be able to go grab a win for Niece Motorsports at Talladega. I appreciate Carl Ruedebusch and REMarkable Pillow for trusting me to step in for Natalie this weekend. I’m looking forward to having some fun and making them proud!”

“We are thankful that Kaz is able to fill in for Natalie this weekend and appreciate him working with our team,” said general manager Cody Efaw. “We wish Natalie the best as she works to be as healthy as possible to return to racing.”

The NGROTS will take the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET and will air live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR