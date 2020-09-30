Jennifer Jo Cobb’s Double Duty Weekend with Land Speed Attempt & Talladega Race

Jennifer Jo Cobb is gearing up for a fast and exciting week of speed as she prepares for an interesting double header combining her NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway with the exhilaration of land speed racing at the East Coast Timing Association’s (ECTA) Horsepower Harvest event in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Cobb, who is celebrating her 10th full-time season as the only female driver/owner in any of NASCAR’s top-three series, will be racing her #10 Fastener Supply Company Silverado this Saturday, October 3rd but her adventures on Friday, October 2nd in Blytheville, Arkansas are what may go down next in the history books. She will be driving the 2018 Attends Ford Fusion, a former NASCAR stock car, for Aaron Brown’s The Garage Shop where she hopes to set the record for the fastest woman ever in a NASCAR stock car at any event - gunning for speeds well over 200mph.

The Talladega Superspeedway will host limited fans with strict social distancing guidelines (contact the track for details). To attend the ECTA event find details at ECTAmile.com - admission is $10 for one day and $20 for the weekend. At the ECTA event there is an open pit policy where spectators can get up close to the cars. In accordance with NASCAR guidelines Cobb will adhere to social distancing and wear a face mask but is happy to sign an autograph and take a photo.

To celebrate this fun feat, Cobb’s primary sponsor, Fastener Supply Company is holding a contest for fans along with The Garage Shop sponsors: Attends, Performance Plus and Labware to guess what Cobb’s top speed will be and at which venue. For contest details visit Fastener Supply Company’s social media pages.

Watch Jennifer Jo Cobb and the No. 10 Fastener Supply Company Chevrolet in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race on Saturday, October 3 at 1 pm ET on FS1 and listen on MRN/SiriusXM Channel 90.

Watch the ECTA even via Live Stream at ECTAMile.com

JJCR PR