Alabama Roofing Professionals Returns as Spencer Boyd's Sponsor at Talladega

Alabama Roofing Professionals will again be the primary sponsor for Spencer Boyd’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado at Talladega Superspeedway when the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns on October 3. The experts in both residential and commercial roofing were on board when Boyd scored his first career win in 2019 at this same race.



“I see that truck every day,” smiled Spencer Boyd. “We rolled it from victory lane directly to its place in Young's Motorsports shop and haven’t touched it since. Alabama Roofing Professionals was part of a historic day for Young’s Motorsports and me as we all scored our first win in NASCAR competition together. I’m elated to have them back as our primary sponsor for this race!”



“We’ve got you covered,” is Alabama Roofing Professionals tag line. For the regional roofing company it begins with great customer service, continues with a fair price, and ends with an unmatched product. As they did last year, the home-state crew is offering local NASCAR fans a free estimate for their roofing needs.



Mike Parlier, owner of Alabama Roofing Professionals, commented on his relationship with Spencer. “Our team takes a great deal of pride in what we do. Usually that is making roofing customers happy, but we are so proud of Spencer for everything he does as a professional. Being a part of the win at Talladega was amazing and having a die cast with my company’s name on it is surreal, but it is his drive and demeanor on consistent basis that impresses me. I’m happy we are again in a positon that we can support him in his career.”



For the first time since entering NASCAR’s top three national touring series in 2016, Spencer Boyd will return to a track as the reigning winner and attempt to repeat. “Everything just happened right that day,” said Boyd. “I can’t assume that it will all fall into place again so I just ask for a chance. I want to be there at the end.”



The Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 3, 2020 airs live on FS1 at 1:00pm ET.



