Kraus Sees Possible Top-5 Finish Slip Away

Derek Kraus saw a possible top-five finish in the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Shockwave/ENEOS Toyota Tundra slip away in the final segment of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.

He got shuffled back after the final restart of the World of Westgate 200 and subsequent contact with the wall took him out of contention.

The 19-year-old series rookie, who started 14th on the field, was able to make an early charge to the front after his MHR team opted to put on fresh tires during a competition caution on Lap 10. He was third at the end of the first stage on Lap 30 and finished the second stage in fourth at Lap 60. He put on a charge at the start of the final stage, moving to third on Lap 75 and into second a few laps later.

Kraus, along with the other leaders, pitted for tires and fuel during a caution on Lap 84. He got shuffled back in back-to-back restarts and ended up bouncing off the wall. The damage ruined the handling of the Tundra and left him to limp to a 30th-place finish.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts about this week

Talk about your Las Vegas race

“We had a really fast Shockwave Toyota tonight. Unfortunately, our race ended early after we got into the wall.”

BMR PR