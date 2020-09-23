Kraus Aims For Strong Finish In Trucks At Vegas

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series heads west this week for the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.

Derek Kraus, driving McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s No. 19 Shockwave/ENEOS Toyota Tundra, will be making his third truck series start at the 1.5-mile track.

MHR will be welcoming back Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating as the primary sponsor at the Las Vegas race. The team carried the Shockwave branding to a fourth-place finish in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway in February.

Shockwave, originally founded in 1965, is a Canadian company with global presence that designs and manufactures marine suspension seats for professional and recreational markets.

Friday’s event is the first of three upcoming races in which MHR will carry Shockwave as the primary sponsor. In addition to Vegas, Shockwave will also be on the No. 19 Tundra at Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway.

Along with the fourth-place finish at Daytona, Kraus notched a career-best runner-up finish at Darlington Raceway this season. He aims to build on that success with another strong performance at Las Vegas.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts about this week

What will be the key to getting a good finish at Las Vegas?

“We’ve run well there in the past, but didn’t get the finish to show for it. The MHR team has provided me with a fast Tundra at each race. We need to avoid any problems and carry our performance through to the checkered flag.”

Any other thoughts as we approach this part of the season?

“We’re excited to have Shockwave back on the truck at Las Vegas. We’re hoping for another strong performance, like we had with them at Daytona.”

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Event:

Race: World of Westgate 200 (134 Laps) (Race 18 of 23) Sept. 25, 2020

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev. (1.5-mile oval)

Television: FS1 on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

BMR PR