Friday night's NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway will be the second race in the Round of 10 playoffs. After a tough night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last week, Todd Gilliland finds himself 10th, eight points below the cutline with two races remaining in this round. A solid run, or better yet a win at Vegas will be just what the 20-year-old needs to stay alive for the next round.

This will be Gilliland's fifth start at Las Vegas. He earned his best start and finish there in the fall race last year, starting third and finishing fifth. He finished seventh there in February in only the second race of the season with his new team, Front Row Motorsports. Gilliland feels confident the team can get a better finish this time around.

In 17 starts this season, Gilliland has four top-five, nine top-10 finishes and has led 92 laps in the No. 38 Ford F-150 for FRM. He is 10th in the Round of 10, eight points below the cutoff which will happen in two weeks at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 3.

Gilliland will be driving the No. 38 Pneumatech Ford F-150 Friday night at Las Vegas. Since 1966, Pneumatech has provided industry-leading compressed air and gas treatment solutions to production facilities across the globe. Its innovative machines and accessories provide clean, dry air and gas to industries such as automotive, textile, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverage, and electronics. They design equipment that is easy to configure, transport, use and maintain, and they provide responsive service globally to ensure you get the most out of your equipment over its long lifetime. Furthermore, they have the capability to engineer products to fit your specific applications. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.pneumatech. com/en-na

The World of Westgate 200 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be run on Friday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at Las Vegas: 4

Best Start: 3rd (Sept. 2019)

Best Finish: 5th (Sept. 2019)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th in the Round of 10 Playoffs (-8 from eighth place)

Gilliland on Las Vegas: "Our first race there this year we were bad in practice, but we were able to actually have a good race. It feels good to be going back to the same track we've already been to this year. We have some notes and are expecting to be better than we were in February and contend for a win.

"Since that was only the second race of the year, I feel like our Ford F-150s have gotten a lot better and we've got a lot more notes, despite not having practice. We have to be more on it with the set-ups, but I feel like we're in a much better place as a team than we were the first time we went to Vegas."