DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

For only the second time this season, Tanner Gray is returning to a track where he has previous experience in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS). Gray finished eighth at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in February in the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 in the second Truck Series race of the season.

In 17 Truck Series races to date this year, Gray has three top-five, six top-10 finishes, has led four laps and sits 13th in the driver point standings. He tied his best Truck Series finish of third last week at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and is looking forward to returning to Las Vegas on Friday.

In Gray's first start at Vegas, he was able to take advantage of practice and qualifying since that was the last NGROTS race before the pandemic began. He won't have those extra laps Friday, but he will have the experience and confidence from a solid run there seven months ago.

The World of Westgate 200 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be run on Friday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.