DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

In the first of a minimum three-race NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) deal with DGR-Crosley, NASCAR Next alumnus Dylan Lupton will compete in his first race of the 2020 season.
Lupton, a native of Wilton, Calif., competed at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway last year, earning a top-10 finish in one of his five races with DGR-Crosley during the 2019 season.
In all, Lupton, 26, has one previous start at Las Vegas in Trucks and one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2018 season. Friday night’s race will mark the debut of Lupton working with veteran crew chief Marcus Richmond, a 10-time Truck Series winning crew chief.
Fatal Motorsports will sponsor Lupton and the No. 17 DGR-Crosley team this weekend at Las Vegas. Las Vegas’ newest Motorsports shop, Fatal Motorsports combines over 50 years of experience fabricating and customizing Trucks, Jeeps, SUVs, SxS and Boats. Fatal Motorsports brings its sister company, Fatal Clothing’s Life on the Edge style to the Motorsports scene.
The World of Westgate 200 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be run on Friday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.
Lupton on Las Vegas: "I’m looking forward to Las Vegas on Friday night with Fatal Motorsports and the DGR-Crosley team. We had a top-10 finish last fall and I’m determined to better our finish in our first race of the season together.
“It’s going to be different not having any practice or qualifying, but I’m ready to make the best of it and hope we can race our No. 17 Fatal Motorsports Ford F-150 to the front.
“I’m also excited to work with such a veteran crew chief like Marcus Richmond and hope we can find success together, not only this weekend at Las Vegas, but for my remaining races in 2020."
