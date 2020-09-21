Jordan Anderson debuts the “Brecks Best Friend Truck”

Jordan Anderson Racing and A.E. Engine are proud to announce two new partnerships for the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.



FirstMate Pet Foods will debut on the No. 3 FirstMate “Breck’s Best Friend” Chevrolet Silverado that will run in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Track Series World of Westgate 200 on Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Pet Partners will serve as promotional partner for the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado by helping to spread the word to the dog community through social media outreach.



The unique paint scheme is sure to be a favorite of dog lovers across the world as it will feature Brecks, Jordan’s 1 year old Goldendoodle, appearing on the side of the truck.



“What a great opportunity this is to bring the two worlds of NASCAR and Pets together for the race in Las Vegas this weekend, all while introducing a new partner in FirstMate Pet Foods to our sport.” said Jordan Anderson driver of the No. 3 FirstMate Chevrolet Silverado. ”To have my buddy Brecks smiling beside the FirstMate logo, riding with us on the side of the truck is going to be really cool. He was so happy to be in the race shop this week helping us prepare the truck to make sure everything was done right and keep us company. What makes this partnership even more special is that FirstMate is a family owned company just like our race team. We are hoping to make all the pet owners out there proud during the race and bring home a great finish. I am really fortunate to have some great partners that believe in the power of working together, which gives us the opportunity to be creative in introducing their great products into our sport.”



With more than 80,000 fans across social media, Anderson not only provides a fascinating level of access, but also delivers his sponsors millions of impressions every month purely from his social media content. The “Brecks’ Best Friend” Truck also allows both partners to leverage their own social media to create an even larger online impact. Each sponsor will also be included in a complete A.E. Engine content activation program, to include print, digital, YouTube and additional social media.



FirstMate’s branding will appear on the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado during the Sept. 25 race, on the front hood, on the rear quarter panel and the rear bumper.



Statements from the sponsors:

“FirstMate Pet Foods is proud to partner with one of the hardest-working drivers in racing, Jordan Anderson. For FirstMate, who has been making pet food for more than 30 years, partnering with Jordan Anderson and his dog, Brecks, is the perfect way to introduce our shared love of pets to NASCAR fans!”

“Pet Partners is proud to join with NASCAR for the first ever ‘Brecks’ Best Friends Truck.’ Pet Partners is the national leader in demonstrating and promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted interventions. We are excited to join the NASCAR family to strengthen and promote the human-animal bond.”

Jordan Anderson Racing PR