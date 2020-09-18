2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Bristol Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Brett Moffitt started second at Bristol Motor Speedway, but took over the lead on the opening lap of the race and would hold the lead for the entire first stage, claiming his sixth stage win of the season. The team elected to pit during the stage break for four tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment to help a tight condition. Moffitt raced within the top five for most of the next stage, finishing third in Stage Two. Moffitt regained the lead on Lap 114, but fell to second with 30 laps to go in the race and ultimately finished second.

- Moffitt led twice for 117 laps, the most laps he has led in a single race in his career. Moffitt was part of a trio of GMS Racing drivers that combined to lead every lap of the race.

- This is Moffitt's seventh consecutive top-10 finish. Thisis Moffitt's fourth second-place finish this season.

- Moffitt currently leads the playoff standings with an eight point lead over second place, 36 points above the Round of 8 cutoff line.

"Last year having fifty lap older tires probably wouldn't have been a problem, but this year they just were wearing out more. We corded the left front on the first stage. Tires got us again for sure, but we had a super fast Chevy Silverado. We need some sponsors on it, as you can see! I'm proud of everyone at GMS for bringing, not just mine, but Sam and Sheldon and Zane. We all have fast trucks in the playoffs here and that's what we need. We need to have four trucks at Phoenix racing for a championship and this is a good start for us."