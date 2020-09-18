Raphael Lessard Finishes 18th At Bristol

After getting caught a lap down in the opening stage at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Raphael Lessard was unable to get back on the lead lap. The rookie driver crossed the line in the 19th position, but after a disqualification, the rookie driver was credited with an 18th-place finish. He remains in the 12th position in the points standings.

Stage One Recap:

Lessard started in the 19th position after a performance matrix based off of finishing position from the previous race, ranking in the owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Under the first caution of the night on Lap 8, Lessard radioed that his CANAC Tundra was tight at first but was better as the run went on. He would restart in the 17 th position.

Lessard would finish the stage in the 19th position, one lap down.

Stage Two Recap:

At the stage break, Lessard radioed to his crew that his CANAC Tundra was loose. Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. summoned the 19-year-old driver down pit road and the over-the-wall crew administered a stop changing four tires, adding fuel, and making a trackbar adjustment. Lessard would restart the stage from the 17 th position.

Prior to the third caution on Lap 83, Lessard was in position to receive the free pass, but the race leader passed his KBM teammate Chandler Smith and put him one lap down with the caution waving seconds later. Under the caution, the rookie driver radioed to his crew that he needed right-front turn. Hillman kept his rookie driver on the racetrack.

Lessard finished the stage in the 21st position.

Final Stage:

During the stage caution, Lessard radioed to the CANAC team that he was still battling a loose Toyota Tundra. Hillman called his rookie driver to the pit lane for four tires, fuel, and a trackbar adjustment. Lessard would start the stage in the 20 th position.

During the fifth and final caution on Lap 157, Lessard was told that he was the fastest truck on track for the three previous laps and to keep fighting despite being one lap down. Hillman kept the rookie driver on the track. He would restart from the 19 th position.

Lessard would finish the race in the 19th position, but after a disqualification, the rookie driver is credited with an 18th-place finish.

