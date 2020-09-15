AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self hunt for top-10 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

16 races down, seven to go.



On the heels of a strong performance last Thursday night at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in the ToyotaCare 250, Austin Wayne Self and his AM Racing team head to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for another Thursday night showdown in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.



And with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series set to open their Playoffs in Thunder Valley, Self won’t have an opportunity to go for a championship title, but he does plan to make some noise of his own over the final two months of the season.



“I always look forward to Bristol, because it’s such a cool place to race,” said Self.



“Right now, I think our AM Racing team has some good momentum and even if we don’t have the all the finishes to show for it lately, we’ve had some really fast No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverados and I hope we can continue to showcase that at Bristol.”



Self, 24, has four previous Truck Series starts at Bristol with back-to-back top-15 finishes in 2018 and 2019 respectively and is determined to up the ante in the UNOH 200 this year.



Hunting for their first top-10 finish of the season, Self says it’s their mission to execute that goal and Bristol is certainly a place where the goal can be accomplished.



“We’re hunting a top-10 finish this week, we want to get ourselves there,” added Self. “I think we can do it.



“The last two years – we’ve had rather good results at Bristol – all things considered. You can’t hide at Bristol. But I feel like I’ve become a better driver there with experience and track time.



“Certainly not having practice or qualifying can be a little of a hindrance, but it is the same boat for everyone, so we just have to take the challenge in stride. Bristol is one of those tracks where momentum and focus are key – while just making sure you have the grip in the truck to be able to capitalize on key passing moments.



“Staying out of trouble too is huge at Bristol. As we get closer and closer to the end of the season, the intensity ramps up and the stakes are high and that sometimes leads to a lot of action and Bristol is known to be a place where the action can hot and heavy.”



Even out of the Playoff picture, it’s still business as usual for the AM Racing team as Self expects the upward performance trend to continue to climb aboard his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado from now until Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.



“We’re a relatively small team, but sometimes David can beat the Goliath and at times we’ve been able to show that on track with our heart and passion of racing,” added Self. “We have a lot of people, including our partners who are devoted to our race team and focused on seeing our team succeed not only in 2020 but as we start to think ahead to 2021.”



In addition to primary partners GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and Prasek’s will serve as associate partners in the 17th race of the year.



In 100 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.6 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 17th in the championship standings with seven races remaining.



For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.



For more information on Don’t mess with Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.



For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.



For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



To learn more about Prasek’s and what they offer, please visit praseks.com.



The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 17th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Thurs. Sept. 17, 2020, shortly after 7:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

AM Racing PR