Familiar Tracks Ahead For Kraus In Truck Series

After racing this summer at nearly a dozen tracks where he had not previously competed, Derek Kraus looks forward to finishing out the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season at venues where he has racing experience.

The 19-year-old series rookie with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing has raced at six of the seven tracks remaining on the truck series schedule.

The series heads to the first of those venues on Thursday at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway, where IncredibleBank will be featured as the primary sponsor on the MHR No. 19 Toyota Tundra.

Kraus has raced on the high-banked, half-mile Bristol track twice in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. He finished sixth there last year and 24th in 2018. Both were 150-lap races.

Other events that will close out the series schedule are at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Kraus has raced twice in the truck series; Kansas Speedway, where he ran a truck series doubleheader earlier this year; Texas Motor Speedway, where he competed in a truck race in July; Martinsville Speedway, a track where he raced last year while running a handful of truck races; and Phoenix Raceway, where he captured the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship last year and has raced in two truck races.

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is the only track on tap for the truck series where Kraus has not previously raced.

This year, Kraus competed at 11 tracks where he had not previously raced. Ten of those tracks featured events with no practice or qualifying, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

BMR PR