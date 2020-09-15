ADS/Lucas Oil partner with Grant Enfinger for the first Gander Trucks playoff race of 2020 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Advanced Distribution Services (ADS), who specializes in reliable, responsive and efficient fulfillment for their partners, and Lucas Oil, the world leader of high performance lubricants and problem solving additives, announced they will partner with Grant Enfinger, driver of the No. 98 Ford F-150, and ThorSport Racing, for the first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff race of 2020 at Bristol Motor Speedway. ADS, based in Medina, Ohio, will adorn Enfinger’s Ford F-150 as he makes his 100th series start in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday night.

In 99 career starts, Enfinger has earned five poles and led 678 laps en route to five wins, 34 top-five and 62 top-10 finishes.

“It’s great partnerships like those with ADS that make 100 starts possible,” said Grant Enfinger, driver of the No. 98 ADS/Lucas Oil/Curb Records Ford F-150. "2020 has been a tough year for our sport, but we’re back and we’re strong, and it means so much that a company like ADS sees the value in what our sport can offer them. We have a lot of momentum right now and I hope to get the Playoffs started right Thursday night, under the lights, at Bristol.”

ADS, a full line distributor with divisions focused on sales, e-Commerce fulfillment, 3PL and brand development, will make their NASCAR debut on board the No. 98 Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I met Grant Enfinger through our partners at Champion Power Equipment and he’s shown us over the last two seasons that he’s a champion both on and off the track,” said Kris Powell, Managing Partner, Advanced Distribution Services. “At ADS, we bring value back to the supply chain and strive to take our vendor partners to the front of their respected fields, much like Grant does each week on the race track. A partnership with a fellow Ohio-based organization, who has a reputation for success, coupled with a driver who knows how to win, provided us with an ideal platform to grow our footprint and drive exposure to our brands.

“Lucas Oil is a loyal vendor partner and they are no stranger to motorsports. We’re honored to have them on the truck as Grant competes in the first race in his hunt for a Championship title. From Slick Mist, to a client favorite, Stabilizer, Lucas Oil continues to produce only the best line of lubricants and additives available.”

The No. 98 ADS/Lucas Oil/Curb Records ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 will take the green flag in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday, September 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET. All the action from the half-mile, bull ring will be broadcast live starting at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 and the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

