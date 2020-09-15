Murphy will return to battle with NEMCO Motorsports

Camden Murphy heads to the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with NEMCO Motorsports for a race at the short track that guarantees beating, banging, and temper tantrums. The NEMCO Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Advanced Collision Inc., branding as the primary partner in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 17 with Murphy at the wheel.

This weekend marks the 24-year old’s sixth event with NEMCO Motorsports, and his first at The Last Great Colosseum in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. The Itasca, Ill.,-native is no stranger to the family-owned and operated team. Murphy started turning wrenches with NEMCO Motorsports in May 2019.

“I am incredibly excited to be able to drive for NEMCO Motorsports,” Murphy said. “NEMCO Motorsports has been an institution for the Nemechek family. To be able to drive for the family is an absolute honor. The No. 8 has so much history behind it, and for Mr. Nemechek to give me this opportunity is truly a dream come true.

“I have a history behind-the-wheel with NEMCO Motorsports but not at this capacity. Having worked on the trucks as well, I know how much dedication and hard work goes into these fast trucks. I am excited to have Advanced Collision and the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., on-board for this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway, as it is their first event on-track. I am so thankful to NEMCO Motorsports for giving me this opportunity, and I look forward to making them and my sponsors proud.”

Nestled between the rolling hills and mountains of Northeast Tennessee, Bristol Motor Speedway is the home track for primary partner Advanced Collision Inc., a locally owned and operated auto collision repair specialist company serving Chattanooga and the surrounding areas.

"Camden has been a huge part of the Advanced Collision family and the motorsports arm of our business since the beginning,” Curt Swearingin, chief executive officer for Advanced Collision Inc., said. “We are very excited about the opportunity to support Cam as he continues on his extraordinary growth and trajectory in the sport."

The driver of the No. 8 Advanced Collision Inc., Chevrolet Silverado for NEMCO Motorsports has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the .533-mile high-banked bullring, with a 26th-place finish in 2016.

As an ambassador of the Ronald McDonald House Charities for eight years, Murphy will continue his mission of supporting local chapters with placement on the No. 8 Chevrolet Silverado. He has travel extensively with Monster Jam, an adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring the most famous trucks in the world, visiting chapters throughout the United States. At the Northeast Tennessee’s “Thunder Valley,” Murphy will showcase the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities, Inc., this weekend.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics will be broadcast live on FS1 on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NEMCO Motorsports PR