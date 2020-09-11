Raphael Lessard Relegated To 26th-Place Finish After Jack Failure

At the stage break, Lessard radioed to his crew that his Mobil 1 Tundra was plowing in the center of the turns and did not have rear grip. Hillman summoned his rookie driver down pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Unfortunately, a jack malfunctioned while the team was changing tires on the left side of the truck that caused the No. 4 team to go three laps down and then the situation worsened when NASCAR penalized the team another lap for pitting outside of the box. Lessard would restart in the 27th position.