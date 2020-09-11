Raphael Lessard Relegated To 26th-Place Finish After Jack Failure

In his first career start at Richmond (V.A.) Raceway, Raphael Lessard was relegated to a 26th-place finish after a jack malfunctioned during a pit stop. Despite the disappointing finish, the rookie driver remains in the 12th position in the driver's points standings.
Stage One Recap:
- Lessard started in the seventh position after a performance matrix based off of finishing position from the previous race, ranking in owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
- During the first run of the race, Lessard radioed to his crew that his Mobil 1 Toyota was getting tighter. When the first caution flew on Lap 55, the rookie mentioned that his truck had no rear grip and his truck was "loose in, tight middle, loose off." Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. kept his rookie driver out on the racetrack. Lessard would restart from the fifth position, and on the choose lap, he lined up in the fourth row on the inside lane.
- Lessard would finish the stage in the 15th position.
Stage Two Recap:
- At the stage break, Lessard radioed to his crew that his Mobil 1 Tundra was plowing in the center of the turns and did not have rear grip. Hillman summoned his rookie driver down pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Unfortunately, a jack malfunctioned while the team was changing tires on the left side of the truck that caused the No. 4 team to go three laps down and then the situation worsened when NASCAR penalized the team another lap for pitting outside of the box. Lessard would restart in the 27th position.
- As the entire stage went green, Lessard would finish the stage in the 27th position.
Final Stage:
- During the stage caution, Lessard radioed to his crew that his Tundra was super tight with no grip. Hillman summoned his rookie driver down pit road for four tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment. Lessard would make a second trip down pit road to replace the transponder.
- Under the fourth and final caution of the race on Lap 175, Lessard radioed that his Mobil 1 Tundra was more secure during the run.
- Lessard would finish the race in the 26th position.
