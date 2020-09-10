Weins Canada Joins HRE and Austin Hill at Las Vegas

Austin Hill will have yet another double-duty weekend on tap on September 25-26th when the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) are scheduled to visit Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). Hill will pilot a pair of matching Toyotas as longtime HRE partner Weins Canada and their Ontario, Canada-based dealerships Don Valley North Toyota, Markville Toyota, and Thornhill Toyota will adorn both the No. 16 Toyota Tundra and No. 61 Toyota Supra.



Based in Markham, ON, Don Valley North Toyota has partnered with HRE each year in the Gander Trucks event at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park but the events of 2020 and Weins Canada’s addition of Markville and Thornhill Toyota have allowed the relationship to grow into the NXS.



“It’s pretty awesome to have a group like Weins Canada and their dealers to continue to be involved and add their support to our team in the Xfinity Series,” Hill said. “They always put their full effort behind us each year and bring a huge group of employees and customers to the racetrack. I enjoyed meeting so many of them last season at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and to see their excitement and passion for our race team means a lot to our whole group.”



"We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnered again with HRE,” said Seiji Ichii, President and CEO for Weins Canada. “The pride and excitement to see our Toyota Dealership names racing on the track is truly amazing.”



Hill will pilot the No. 16 Weins Canada Toyota Tundra in the middle of the first round of the Gander Trucks playoffs and will make his fifth NXS start of the season in the No. 61 Weins Canada Toyota Supra in search of his second straight top-10 finish.



HRE PR