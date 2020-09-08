NGROTS: Trevor Bayne to Pilot No. 45 Niece Motorsports Entry at Richmond Featured

Niece Motorsports announced Tuesday that Trevor Bayne will pilot the No. 45 Chevrolet in Thursday’s NASCAR Gander & RV Truck Series event at Richmond Raceway. Bayne, former NASCAR Cup Series driver and Daytona 500 winner, will make his second career start in the series.

Piloting the No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet at Darlington on Sunday, Bayne started 26th and took home a 27th-place finish. The finish was the result of issues all throughout the event.

“I’m pumped to get another shot this weekend in the Niece Motorsports Proceller8 Chevy,” said Bayne in a team release. “Last weekend didn’t show what we are capable of, and I feel way more comfortable going into the weekend, now knowing what these trucks drive like.  I’ve always liked short track racing and look forward to 250 more laps at Richmond.”

Bayne replaces Ty Majeski in the No. 45 entry for the first time this season.

It is unknown at this time why the move was made.

Majeski scored three top 10 finishes through 15 completed truck series races this season for Niece Motorsports.

