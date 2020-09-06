Ben Rhodes won Sunday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Rhodes took the lead coming to the final lap and held off Derek Kraus to win Sunday’s truck race.

“That was such a tough win.” Rhodes told FS1 post-race.

For, Rhodes Sunday’s win marked his first of the season, snapping a 48-race winless streak.

Sheldon Creed, who looked to be on his way to a third win in the last five races chances ended when he gave up the race lead to pit before the overtime restart and would also be caught for speeding on pit road, ending his chances of a victory.

Rounding out the top five were Derek Kraus in second, Austin Hill in third, Grant Enfinger in fourth and Christian Eckes in fifth.

Notables:

Greg Biffle, who made his first truck series start since he last won at Texas Motor Speedway last year finished 19th.

2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne finished 27th in his first truck series start and his first NASCAR race since 2018.

David Ragan, who made his first Truck series start since 2006, finished 22nd. Ragan suffered damage in an incident in which Matt Crafton made contact with Josh Reaume and Reaume hit Ragan’s truck.

Rounding out the top ten were Raphael Lessard in sixth, Todd Gilliland in seventh, Stewart Friesen in eighth, Timmy Hill in ninth and Brett Moffitt in tenth.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series will head to Richmond Raceway on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

Stage 1 Winner: Brett Moffitt

Stage 2 Winner: Sheldon Creed

Race Winner: Ben Rhodes