Freedom Warranty Extends Spencer Boyd Sponsorship through 2021

Spencer Boyd announced today that he will run a Todd Bodine throwback truck at Darlington with longtime partner, Freedom Warranty. Freedom Warranty provides extended service protection for personal vehicles and made their first appearance on Boyd’s No. 20 Silverado at Spencer’s first career win at Talladega in 2019.



“This news comes at an important time in our sport,” commented Boyd. “2020 has been a year that has tested each and every one of us in one way or another. Freedom’s extension proves that sponsorship in NASCAR works.”



Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders, and accredited insurance agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs. By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond.



Chris Miller, CEO of Freedom Warranty, remarked on the partnership, “The relationship has been amazing. We’ve signed up multiple dealers as a result of the affiliation with Spencer and Young’s Motorsports. They represent our brand so well and are always putting great social content out. We continue to grow as a business and wanted to grow our involvement with the NASCAR program. It’s truly a win-win!”



With the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series running a modified schedule this year, it allowed for the throwback race at Darlington to be added. Spencer Boyd made it clear who he wanted to honor in this race, “It had to be Todd,” he said. “Todd Bodine has been such a great supporter of me in my racing career. From coaching me at my first start at Charlotte, to feedback after so many races, his experience and friendship has helped so much. I mean he’s got the best view as a Fox Sports Analyst so I’ve got to listen to him right?”



The truck series returns to Darlington Raceway for the first time since 2011. The special Freedom Warranty paint scheme Boyd will run matches the truck that Bodine won with in 2010 at Darlington.



The South Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Darlington Raceway will be a double header with the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, September 6. Television coverage starts at 2:00pm ET on Fox Sports 1 and can be heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90.



Spencer Boyd Racing PR