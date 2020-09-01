DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Darlington Raceway

Tanner Gray is on equal footing to most of his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) competitors this weekend since very few drivers have experience racing at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. With the exception of Truck Series veterans like Johnny Sauter and Matt Crafton, most of the field has never made a lap at the track known as "Too Tough to Tame." This may provide a more level playing field for the 21-year-old rookie.

In 14 Truck Series races this season, Gray has two top-five, five top-10 finishes, has led four laps and sits 12th in the driver point standings. He finished 10th last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., after his DGR-Crosley team made improvements to the handling of his No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 throughout the race.

Gray has spent time preparing for Darlington by watching past races from the challenging track, trying to learn how to avoid the dreaded "Darlington stripe" on the right side of his truck. Gray has another advantage this weekend, a teammate with experience there. NASCAR Cup Series veteran David Ragan will be his teammate and a great person to lean on for advice and tips, as well as co-owner David Gilliland who has made 11 starts there between the Cup and Xfinity Series.

The South Carolina Education Lottery 200 from Darlington Raceway will be run on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 147-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 45 and 90.