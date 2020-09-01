Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: Darlington Raceway

Coming off a heart-breaking finish at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., last weekend, Todd Gilliland has his sights set on the "Track Too Tough to Tame," Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Last Sunday Gilliland had a dominate Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, winning the first two stages and leading the most laps. With 40 laps to go, he was hit by another truck attempting to pass him for the lead, which sent him into the outside wall, resulting in a 24th-place finish instead of a trip to Victory Lane.

Although Gilliland has no prior experience at Darlington, he has been watching past races there in other NASCAR Series and getting advice from as many NASCAR veterans as possible. With two races remaining before the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs begin, Gilliland remains in 10th place in the point standings, 13 points above the cut line.

Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 will be sponsored by Black's Tire & Auto Service at Darlington Sunday. With over 50 retail locations and wholesale distribution throughout North and South Carolina and Virginia, their 800-plus employees have kept the Carolina's rolling for the past 90 years.

The South Carolina Education Lottery 200 from Darlington Raceway will be run on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 147-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 45 and 90.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at Darlington Raceway: 0

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th (+13 above playoff cut line)

Gilliland on Darlington: "I have no experience at Darlington, but I went to one Xfinity race there last year. I had never been and wanted to check it out, so now I'm really glad I have at least seen a race there. I'm kind of nervous and I feel for the guys who have been going to all these race tracks for the first time without even seeing them. Darlington is a tough place. I'm going to be leaning on David Ragan a lot, who is going to run a second DGR-Crosley truck. Just talking to him and talking to my Dad (David Gilliland) who have experience and just watching races there. You can't take yourself out of it by getting into the wall. I'd say most drivers will be taking it pretty easy during the first stage, but I definitely wish I had experience there.

"We'll have Black's Tire on board and it's all but a home race for them with locations all over that area. It's super cool to have them back with us."