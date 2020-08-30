2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Gateway Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed lined up 17th for Sunday's event. Creed reported the truck was good during the long green flag run that opened the race, but was tough in dirty air back in the field. Creed had climbed to eighth by the conclusion of Stage One. Creed's truck was tight through most of the second stage, but he managed to break into the top five by the end of Stage Two. Creed took the lead on Lap 132, but would lose it one lap later before regaining the lead for good on Lap 147.

- This is Creed's second win in the last three races and his third win in 2020. GMS has six Gander Trucks wins so far in 2020.

- With two victories in the Triple Truck Challenge, Creed earned a bonus of $150,000 in the last three races.

- Creed led twice for a total of 15 laps.

- Creed is currently fifth in the points standings. Creed is locked into the playoffs with three victories.

"I want to start with apologizing to the 38 (Todd Gilliland). It's so hard to pass here and I got the opportunity to get to his inside and just was really loose getting in and he was close to my door. They were having such a good day and me and Todd are buddies. Hate to do that to him. They're a strong team. He owes me one.

Hats off to my guys. Great adjustments all day long. Came from 17th and had my work cut out for me. I just tried to do clean passes and I had to be really aggressive. Chevrolet Accessories, Team Chevy, GMS Racing, GMS Fab shop, Jeff (Stankiewicz, crew chief) and all my guys, my family back home thank you guys! Happy to get another win before playoffs start."