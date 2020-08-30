Kraus Battles Handling In Finishing 13th At Gateway

Derek Kraus battled handling issues at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis on Sunday as he worked to remain in contention for a playoff spot in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

With a 13th-place finish in the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Gates Hydraulics/NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra, he retained 11th in the championship standings – 15 points below the cutoff line for the playoffs, with two races remaining in the regular season.

After initially gaining a few spots from his 10th-place starting position, Kraus slipped back as he battled a tight condition with his truck as he raced around the 1.25-mile oval. He finished the first stage of the race at Lap 55 in 15th and was 14th when the second stage concluded on Lap 110.

In addition to trying to improve the handling, which his crew worked on during the two stage breaks; they were challenged in gaining track position. Crews were limited to just making tire changes during stage breaks in Sunday’s race, eliminating strategy with off-sequence pit stops that sometimes improve track position.

Kraus was able to get up to 11th by Lap 125 and appeared he might add another top-10 finish to his season. He got shuffled back, however, in a late-race restart and came home 13th.

The 18-year-old and his MHR team will turn their attention to the final two races of the season in their attempt to make the playoffs. The series travels to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6, and Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 10.

NAPA AUTO PARTS was well represented at Gateway over the weekend – with activation and support at the ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, as well as involvement in the Truck Series race on Sunday. Guests from NAPA Belts & Hoses and Gates Hydraulics, along with guests from McKay Auto Group and BBB Industries, took in the action and received a VIP experience.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts about Gateway

“The setup on the truck was off. It made for a long day. We’ll look ahead to Darlington next Sunday.”

