David Ragan Returns to Darlington Raceway with Shriners Hospitals for Children

David Ragan will make his return to the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series next weekend at the historic Darlington (S.C) Raceway. Ragan, who will make his first start at Darlington Raceway in a Truck, will return to the track with a familiar partner. Shriners Hospitals for Children will support Ragan and his No. 17 DGR-Crosley Ford F-150 in the 200-mile race. In addition, Envision will be an associate partner.

Ragan has been a member of Shriners International since 2012 and serves as its NASCAR ambassador. He frequently visits Shriners Hospitals and also raises awareness and funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children through various campaigns, public service announcements, donations and activities. Ragan auctioned off a 2018 Shiners Hospitals for Children race car at the Barrett-Jackson auction. The winning bid, made by Rick Steele of Select Blinds, raised $300,000 for the Hospitals.

“It’s great to bring Shriners Hospitals for Children back to the track,” said Ragan. “Although I’m not racing full-time, the Shriners and Shriners Hospitals for Children are still a big part of my life. It’s great to get them back at the track to continue to raise awareness of the Hospitals. It’s also great to have Envision back to support this effort. They have been supporting me the past few years, and I appreciate their support.

“Darlington is such a historic track in our sport,” added Ragan. “I really wanted to get back behind the wheel and this was a unique opportunity to race at Darlington in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. I want to thank everyone at DGR-Crosley and Ford Performance for this opportunity.”

Shriners Hospitals for Children provides specialized care to children with orthopaedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns and cleft lip and palate regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

For over 20 years, Envision has transformed environments to deliver experiences to some of the most recognizable companies across the country. Envision designs and delivers best-in-class store designs, branded environments, custom fixture programs, and digital experiences using a consistent and proven methodology that links strategy, design, production, installation and ongoing data/business intelligence services.