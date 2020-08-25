Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway

A fourth-place finish at Dover (Del.) International Speedway last weekend helped Todd Gilliland stay above the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) playoff cut line, but only by four points. Gilliland remains 10th in points with three races remaining to determine the 2020 playoffs. This weekend the series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

Gilliland has three prior NGROTS starts at WWT Raceway with two runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019. A win there would lock him into the playoffs and another top-five finish would keep him in contention. In 13 starts so far this season, Gilliland has four top-five and eight top-10 finishes and has led 17 laps.

Sunday the Front Row Motorsports team will be taking the same Ford F-150 Gilliland raced at Texas Motor Speedway in July, but has been rebuilt following his accident there while racing for fifth place with 15 laps to go. Crosley Brands will be the primary sponsor at WWT Raceway. For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category.

The WWT Raceway 200 from World Wide Technology Raceway will be run on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 200-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 55 and 110.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at WWT Raceway: 3

Best Start: 4th (2017)

Best Finish: 2nd (2018 & 2019)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th (+4 above playoff cut line)

Gilliland on WWT Raceway: "I've finished second the last two times I've raced there and this would be a great time to finally get a win. It's a fun track and I'm excited to go back there. We definitely need more good races like we had in Dover last weekend. We only gained two points on 11th place by finishing fourth, so even though we had a good run, so did everyone else we are racing to make the playoffs. The pressure is on, but I know this Front Row Motorsports team can rise to the challenge."