Jason Kitzmiller, CR7 Motorsports set to battle Miles’ Monster Mile

After taking a weekend off in ARCA Menards Series competition, rookie competitor Jason Kitzmiller and his CR7 Motorsports team head to Dover (Del.) International Speedway looking to give their driver some additional track time in Friday afternoon’s ARCA Menards Series East General Tire 125.



In his most recent race at Michigan International Speedway, Kitzmiller matched his career-best ARCA Menards Series finish of eighth at the famed two-mile oval, but the Petersburg, W. Va. native realizes there isn’t anything compared to Miles’ Monster Mile.



“Dover is one of those races that drivers really seem to love,” said Kitzmiller. “This will be my debut in the ARCA Menards Series East – but I’m excited to get out there with our No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet and see what we can do.”



Thankfully, Kitzmiller will have an hour of practice to set the tone for the race and says he will be relying on the experience of his team owner Codie Rohrbaugh and his crew chief Doug George for helping him negotiate Dover’s 1.0-mile track.



“I’m doing everything I can to prepare myself for Friday,” Kitzmiller.



“Whether it’s getting on the phone and talking to Codie, Doug or others or just trying to take some time when I’m not busy and looking at older races.



“Hopefully, we can get the car comfortable during practice and then make adjustments during the race that can set us up for a good finish.”



While some of fellow ARCA Menards Series competitors will join him in the third ARCA Menards Series East race of the season, Kitzmiller realizes he’ll also be competing with other drivers he’s never raced before.



“I know the ARCA Menards Series East season is as competitive as the ARCA Menards Series,” added Kitzmiller. “It’s flooded with a lot of talented short track racers. I will race them hard but be respectful.



“I’m not out here to ruin any of their championship hopes, but I still have a job to do for my team, my partners and myself. I have a feeling Dover is going to be one of those races where the competition will be fierce and aggressive. 125 laps will go by in a hurry, but we’ll be ready for whatever is thrown our way.”



Kitzmiller’s General Tire 125 will be the primary focus of CR7 Motorsports this weekend at Dover. The Truck Series operation with driver Codie Rohrbaugh is taking a brief two-race (Dover and Gateway) sabbatical before planning to return to competition next month at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.



The General Tire 125 will air live on NBC’s Track Pass on Fri., Aug. 21 beginning at 2:00 p.m.



