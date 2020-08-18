Arlon to Sponsor Brett Moffitt at Dover International Speedway

Arlon and GMS Racing announced today the extension of their partnership to include primary sponsorship of Brett Moffitt's No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event at Dover International Speedway.

Arlon produces millions of linear feet of cast vinyl for customers around the world. GMS Racing began partnering with Arlon in 2019 to supply materials for their in-house graphics shop, which designs and prints wraps for the team's five Gander Trucks entries as well as its ARCA Racing Series team.

"Our partnership with GMS Racing is driven by the authentic integration of Arlon prodcuts in the sport of racing," said Nicole Witt, Director of Marketing - The Americas. "This partnership allows us to deliver the best products to a company that is paving the way."

The No. 23 Arlon Silverado will make its debut at Dover International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 21 at 5pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

