Late-Race Troubles Leave Tagliani with 22nd-Place Finish at Daytona Road Course

Alex Tagliani was running third with just over 10 laps remaining in Sunday's NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event at the Daytona International Speedway before he was plagued with late-race troubles, including an overheating and engine and losing his brakes in NASCAR overtime, and ended the event with a 22nd-place finish.

Stage One Recap:

The road-course ace gained five positions on the first lap and by lap seven was up to the 12 th when he was summoned to pit road by veteran crew chief Danny Stockman. After getting four-tire and fuel, the No. 51 RONA/VIAGRA Tundra returned to the track scored in the 21 st position when the first caution of the race occurred with three laps remaining in the stage.

Tagliani, making his first Gander Trucks start of 2020, started from the 21st position based on NASCAR's new formula for determining the starting lineup that takes into account finishing position from the previous race, team owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race to set the lineup.

Stage Two Recap:

Several other teams executed the same strategy, which put them in their fuel window until the end of the event, and the No. 51 team was able to end the stage with an eighth-place result despite pitting.

He communicated to veteran crew chief Danny Stockman that the RONA/VIAGRA Tundra was loose on the exit of multiple corners but was able to move up to the third position before a planned pit stop for four ties, fuel and a trackbar adjustment on Lap 22.

Final Stage Recap:

After the top six trucks pitted, Tagliani lined up second next to his KBM teammate and fellow Canadian Raphael Lessard when the Final Stage went green on lap 27. The teammates made contact entering the first corner, and shortly after, the No. 51 had small signs of smoke.

Tagliani was able to maintain the third position until the next caution occurred on Lap 33. After a brief discussion, Stockman believed that fresh tires would make a difference in the closing laps and summoned his driver to pit road for four fresh tires and fuel.

The RONA/VIAGRA Tundra would restart in the eighth position when the field went back green with nine laps remaining. Instead of moving forward with the fresh rubber, Tagliani was muttered in ninth when the next caution occurred with three laps remaining setting up NASCAR overtime.

Tagliani communicated that something was wrong with his Toyota that was causing it to be "really loose" and that the RPM's on the engine were not reaching their full capacity.

After the green flag waved again, Tagliani would end up spinning as part of a multi-car incident. Shortly after the caution flew slowing the field again. Stockman summoned his driver to pit road to repair damages and cool the engine in an effort to help it reach its full capacity.