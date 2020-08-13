AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self ready to tackle Daytona Road Course

Even though one of their best runs of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) season didn’t turn out as they had hoped last weekend at Michigan International Speedway, Austin Wayne Self and his AM Racing team head to the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course prepared to finish what they started in Sunday afternoon’s Sunoco 159.



After starting deep in the Henry Ford Health System 200 in the Irish Hills, Self in his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet roared to the front and hovered inside the top-10 for a quarter of the event before a late-race accident spoiled the afternoon and finish.



Still, Self has remained upbeat and confident in his family-owned team knowing the team is showing speed in their race trucks and hopes to continue to showcase their versatile with Daytona’s 14-turn, 3.56-mile road course.



“I’ve been eager to get back in the truck since Saturday,” said Self. “I’m really proud of this AM Racing team and the work that Eddie Troconis has done. We’ve had a lot of speed lately and we’ve been showing that.



“Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to capitalize on it with our finish at Michigan, but I’m looking forward to Sunday’s Truck race. To be honest, I love road course racing.



“I enjoy the challenges it brings, the finesse and strategy and all the fundamentals of turning left and right. I feel rather good about the truck we’re bringing, and I really think we can contend for a top-10 finish.”



Without any practice or qualifying, Self will take the green flag without any laps on the Daytona Road Course layout and while some see the lack of track time as a determent, Self and his AM Racing team see it as one of their biggest challenges of the season – and one they plan to conquer.



“It is what it is,” Self said with a chuckle. “Sure, we would all like to practice and yeah even qualifying but 2020 isn’t normal, so if we can’t do either, we’ll just climb in the trucks and go race.



“I think it’s going to be threading the needle for that first stage. Learning the track, making sure you recover from any mistakes you make and then from there setting the truck up for what you need to make it to the finish.



“I’ve been a part of road course races where it comes down to fuel, others strategy and even a race where it was just about pure luck. The road course races tend to be a wildcard and who knows maybe it’s our turn to shuffle up the Playoff cards a little bit and find a way to steal a win away from these guys.



“We don’t’ have anything to lose and everything to gain, so we’ll just go there and see what happens.”



Earlier this week, AM Racing announced that AIRBOX Air Purifier will serve as the primary marketing partner for Self’s No. 22 Chevrolet this weekend at Daytona.



AIRBOX Air Purifier enters the NASCAR arena on a mission to help make clean air pure and simple.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides themselves having the absolute best commercial grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors or just anyone who breathes air.



“In a time where everyone is looking to be a little healthier our partnership with AIRBOX Air Purifier is one that has a lot of potential,” said driver Austin Wayne Self.

“AIRBOX Air Purifier is doing great work and is quickly becoming a spectacle in its industry and we look forward to using the power of NASCAR team partnerships to enhance their visibility and initiatives.”



GO TEXAN, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and Prasek’s will serve as associate partners in the 12th race of the year.



In 95 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.5 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 17th in the championship standings with 12 races remaining.



The Sunoco 159 (44 laps| 158.85 miles) is the 12th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 39-truck field will take the green flag on Sun. Aug. 16, 2020 shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

