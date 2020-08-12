AM Racing welcomes new partner AIRBOX for inaugural Daytona Road Course event

Officials from AM Racing announced today the signing of AIRBOX Air Purifier as the primary partner on Austin Wayne Self’s No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco 159 at the inaugural Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.



AIRBOX Air Purifier enters the NASCAR arena on a mission to help make clean air pure and simple.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides themselves having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors or just anyone who breathes air.



“In a time where everyone is looking to be a little healthier our partnership with AIRBOX Air Purifier is one that has a lot of potential,” said driver Austin Wayne Self.



“AIRBOX Air Purifier is doing great work and is quickly becoming a spectacle in its industry and we look forward to using the power of NASCAR team partnerships to enhance their visibility and initiatives.”



AM Racing will proudly carry the AIRBOX Air Purifier aboard their race hauler to create a better environment for its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also utilizing several units at its Statesville, N.C. race shop.



“AirBox is elated to be part of this historic weekend doubleheader and partner with AM Racing and the No. 22 truck,” offered president of sales Adam Smith. “With NASCAR allowing a limited number of fans in accordance with public health officials to provide a safe experience for everyone, we felt there was no better way than to introduce AirBox at this prestigious event.



“AirBox has been helping Americans across the country implement a Safe Air Plan for their business. Just as Daytona sets the benchmark in NASCAR, AirBox does the same with our engineered commercial-grade air purifiers and we are happy to help in any way we can to get sports and fans back together again!”



The Sunoco 159 (44 laps| 158.85 miles) is the 12th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 39-truck field will take the green flag on Sun. Aug. 16, 2020 shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

AM Racing PR