Raphael Lessard Earns Career-Best Truck Series Finish at Michigan

Raphael Lessard rebounded from a flat tire in the second stage to earn a career-best seventh place-finish in the Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan International Speedway. The rookie driver scored his first top-10 finish of 2020 and third top-10 of his career Friday night. Lessard also led four laps.

Stage One Recap:

Lessard started in the 11 th position after a random draw in tiers based on the 2020 Gander Trucks owner's points. Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. summoned the rookie driver down pit lane under the second caution flag of the night as the over-the-wall crew administered a four-tire and fuel stop.

Stage Two Recap:

Before the start of Stage Two, Lessard radioed to his spotter asking where the leaders were running. While the majority of the field pitted, Lessard and the SiriusXM team stayed out to restart from the second position. On the Lap 25 restart, Lessard garnered the race lead and would remain out front for four laps before a flat tire sent the rookie driver down pit road on Lap 29. Lessard would get caught one lap down.

Final Stage:

During the stage caution, Lessard and the SiriusXM team wanted to take the wave around providing all the leaders pitted. The rookie driver would take the wave around but noticed another flat tire while taking it. The 19-year-old driver was summoned to pit road and had to give back his lap.

The fifth caution of the night on Lap 51 allowed Lessard to get his lap back as the "lucky dog." In an effort to combat more flat tires, Hillman called his driver down pit lane so the over-the-wall crew could administer repairs and add fuel to the SiriusXM Tundra.

Under the sixth caution of the day on Lap 60, Lessard came back down pit road to fix some damage to the nose of his SiriusXM Tundra. The rookie driver would restart from the 24th position.

Under the seventh caution of the night, Lessard worked his way up to the 16th position. He radioed to his crew that he needed to work on timing his runs better. He would restart from the 14th position.