NGROTS: Spencer Davis to Sit Out Michigan

Spencer Davis will not compete in Friday’s NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

The driver from Dawsonville, Georgia, announced on Twitter Thursday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to sit-out Friday’s Henry Ford Health System 200 at the 2.0-mile oval.

Full statement from driver Spencer Davis (@SpencerDavis_29 on Twitter):

“With 2020 starting off as a lot of first for myself on many levels, starting a truck team, and venturing out with the start of a new business it seemed to be going well. But with the pandemic it has changed how we have to stay alert to keep everyone safe and healthy. With that being said we have been taking all the proper steps during traveling for races and at the events. This week I had to go take tests and one positive test result is keeping us from racing Michigan. I support the protocols put in place by the CDC and NASCAR, and plan on taking the correct steps to come back to the track.”

A replacement driver has not been named.

So far, since NASCAR’s return to action under COVID-19, Jimmie Johnson has been the only other driver to test positive. Johnson returned a week later following two negative tests in a 24-hour period, something Davis will have to do as well.

Davis, 21, has competed in nine of the 11 Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series races in 2020. His best finish of those nine starts came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he finished 12th in February. Davis has 18 career starts in the series.