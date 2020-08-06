ThorSport Racing Welcomes Bence Motor Sales Onboard Johnny Sauter’s No. 13 Ford F-150

ThorSport Racing has partnered with Bence Motor Sales to be on Johnny Sauter’s No.13 Vivitar Ford F-150 for the Aug. 7 race at Michigan International Speedway.

“Bence Motor Sales, now celebrating its 75th year with Ford Motor Company in Kaladar, Ontario, Canada, is excited to be represented on the hood of Johnny Sauter’s Ford F-150 this coming Friday at Michigan,” said Joe Bence.

Bence Motor Sales is a third-generation family business that offers many automotive products and services to Kaladar area customers. From quality new and used Ford vehicles to trusted Ford car repair, original Ford auto parts, and auto financing.

Sauter is set to make his 12th NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Michigan start where he went to victory lane in 2014. In addition to his win, he has recorded 63 laps led, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes on the two-mile tri-oval.

With 10 races down in the 2020 season, Sauter has led 10 laps en route to three top-five and six top-10 finishes to go along with his pole award at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 21.

Tune-in to all of the action from Michigan International Speedway this Friday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.