AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self rides momentum to Kansas doubleheader

On the heels of their best finish of the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) season last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self travel to Kansas Speedway determined to earn a top-10 finish in a weekend that covers 400 miles of racing.



With the coronavirus pandemic throwing the 2020 schedule into flux, Kansas Speedway is the site of the first doubleheader of the year with Self set to compete under the lights Friday night – then settle down back into his No. 22 GO Texan | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet nearly 12 hours later.



While the weekend will go by quickly for 268 laps of competition, the Austin, Texas native is eager to ride the recent wave of momentum and continue his trek forward.



“I’m real proud of this AM Racing team,” said Self. “Everyone has worked hard and with a little luck, we’ve been able to produce some really satisfying efforts. We are not happy yet though. We believe we can be a consistent top-10 team if everything goes as planned.



“The series’ is tough this year. A lot more competition than the past couple of years, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. It keeps us driven and focused to make sure we are bringing our A-game to the track. I’ve had some success at Kansas in the past and I hope both Friday night and Saturday afternoon bring us what we are looking for.”



Before heading to Kansas, NASCAR announced this week that the remainder of the season will be conducted without practice or qualifying – setting the teams directly into race mode.



While Self understands the decision, it puts a lot of pressure on a relatively small team like AM Racing.



“We are a team that benefits from practice and even qualifying,” offered Self. “It helps us tremendously. However, it is 2020 and these are unprecedented times. This situation forces us to go back to our notes and Eddie (Troconis, crew chief) has done a rather good job getting the truck balanced fairly good.



“We’ll make the best of the situation and fight forward.”



Self will make his fifth Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway. In his previous four starts, he has a personal track best of 13th in 2018. He also has two ARCA starts from 2014 to 2015.



“Kansas is very much a weather-sensitive track,” added Self. “It’s a fast place where getting your truck through the corner and off the bumps is important. It usually produces some good racing, especially on the restarts and with a lot on the line with the Playoffs closing in – I would expect more of the same this weekend.”



Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and Prasek’s will serve as associate partners in the ninth and 10th races of the year.



In 92 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.4 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 18th in the championship standings with 15 races remaining.



The Kansas 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the ninth of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 38-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Jul. 24, 2020 shortly after 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).



The Kansas Speedway 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 38-truck field will take the green flag on Sat. Jul. 25, 2020 shortly after 12:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

