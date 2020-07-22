Blu Emu 200 starting lineup at Kansas Speedway
Speedway Digest Staff Wednesday, Jul 22 117
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- 2021 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Set for Jan. 30-31; Roar Before the Rolex 24 Shifts Date to Jan. 22-24 to Kick off Two Weekends of IMSA Action
- Full Racing Show Plus Two Makeup Features Saturday At Macon Speedway
- Frank Heckenast Jr. Comes From 11th to Win at Springfield
- Denny Hamlin wins Super Star Batteries 400 presented by O"Reilly Auto Parts at Kansas Speedway
- Clint Bowyer 14th at Kansas