Kraus Takes 11th In Texas Truck Race

Derek Kraus came away with an 11th-place finish in NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series competition at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday – turning in another solid performance behind the wheel of the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Toyota Camry.

The 18-year-old series rookie remains 11th in the championship standings, just 11 points out of 10th place.

After rolling off 17th on the grid, Kraus quickly mounted a charge to the front. He was up to 14th by Lap 5 and by Lap 25 he was in 11th – which he maintained through the end of the first stage on Lap 40. He restarted 14th and quickly made his way up to eighth.

Kraus opted not to pit during a caution just before the end of the second stage. Although he finished that stage in seventh, he restarted deep in the field after making his pit stop. He made it back up to 11th, but battled throughout the remaining laps in trying to break into the top 10 again. He got to 10th in the closing stages of the race, but was edged out for the spot in the final laps.

BMR PR