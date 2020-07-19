2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Texas Recap

Notes & Quotes:—
- Brett Moffitt started eighth for Saturday's event at Texas Motor Speedway. Moffitt slowly climbed through the field, finishing fifth in the first stage and collecting valuable stage points. The team pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and track bar adjustments. Moffitt reported positive changes in the handling of the truck, but needed security in the rear. The team stayed out under caution late in the second stage and Moffitt won Stage Two. Moffitt climbed to third during a long green flag run in the final stage of the race, but a late race restart relegated him to a fifth palce finish.
- Moffitt won Stage Two, his first stage victory of the season.
- Moffitt led twice for a total of seven laps.
- This is Moffitt's second top-five finish of the season.
- Moffitt is currently sixth in the championship points standings, 47 points behind the leader.
"It was grueling in the Texas heat today, that's for sure. We made it through and I'll sleep good tonight. To have a good run, it was well needed for our team, to win a stage and get a top five. We've been struggling a little bit this year, the performance hasn't been where we expect it to be. Chad (Norris, crew chief) and everyone on this 23 team did their jobs tonight and I did the best I could today. I felt like had it gone green we would've ended up third so that last caution was kind of a bummer. We got something to build off now, so we'll move forward and go get wins."