AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self hope for a big performance at Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) will take center stage Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway for the Vankor 250 and for driver Austin Wayne Self and his AM Racing team, any race in the Lone Star State is huge.



Nearly 210 miles south of Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway sits the city of Austin and the hometown for the 24-year-old driver.



And while the coronavirus pandemic will keep his routine influx of activity and guests from attending this weekend’s race, Self and his team are motivated to surge into the spotlight for their first top-10 finish of the year.



“Going to Texas Motor Speedway is always huge for me,” said Self. “I’m incredibly disappointed that the ongoing pandemic is keeping a lot of our partners, family and friends from being at the track with us this weekend, but for me – I’m using that as an opportunity to go out there and showcase our team and partners on our hometown turf.”



Self will make his eighth Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway and has delivered six top-20 finishes in the last seven races and hasn’t finished worse than 22nd.



Noted as one of the best intermediate race tracks for Self, he hopes the first of two trips to TMS this year yields his eighth career top-10 Truck Series finish.



“Texas has been a solid race track for us,” added Self. “For whatever reason, we’ve always been able to produce solid finishes – but we are hunting a top-10 run on Saturday night. That would be awesome for us.



“We have been making strides the last couple of races despite the bump at Pocono – but I honestly feel like we can go to Texas and Eddie (Troconis, crew chief) can keep adjusting on our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet throughout the early stage and two that puts us in a good position to capitalize on track position during the third and final stage.”



With temperatures expected to soar into the upper 90s this weekend at Texas, Self also knows staying hydrated will be instrumental in tackling the 167-lap race.



“We have plenty of CForce (premium artesian water) this weekend to keep me hydrated,” Self mentioned. “Usually when we come for the June race, it’s hot. It will be hotter than June this weekend though. Thankfully, I’ve taken the steps to prepare my body for the heat earlier this week.



“I don’t think it will be as bad this weekend since we don’t have practice or qualifying, but it will still be warm for the race – even as the sun sets – but I think the humidity will still be a factor.



“The heat should provide some good racing though. The track will be slick and that normally puts on a good show. Can’t wait to get down there and make it happen.”



Earlier this week, AM Racing announced a new partner for the remainder of the 2020 NGROTS season, starting this weekend.



Prasek’s is the latest Texas-based company to support AM Racing and their Austin, Texas native driver Austin Wayne Self through its existing relationship with GO TEXAN.



Famous for their craft jerky, sausage and smokehouse products, Prasek’s offers so much more. They are a bakery, specialty meat market, restaurant, convenience store, gift shop and ice cream parlor.



Prasek’s has a huge line of wines, specialty foods, outdoor fire pits and grills, hunting gear, deer stands, fishing gear, Yeti products, Costa sunglasses and gear and a full line of Frio products.



“I’m glad to be at my home track of Texas, especially with the support of our new partner Prasek’s,” said Self. “Everyone at AM Racing is thrilled to welcome another new partner from the state of Texas as we continue to expand our diverse partnership lineup that are Texas-based companies.



“I hope that we’re able to give Prasek’s and all of our partners a good showing.”



Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the eighth race of the year.



In 91 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.5 during his five years of competition.

The Austin, Texas native is nestled 21st in the championship standings with 16 races remaining.



The Vankor 250 (167 laps| 250.5 miles) is the eighth of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

