AM Racing welcomes new partner for Texas Motor Speedway

Ahead of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) first trip to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) this season, officials from AM Racing are pleased to announce the signing of Prasek’s Family Smokehouse as an associate partner for the remainder of the 2020 season.



Prasek’s is the latest Texas-based company to support AM Racing and their Austin, Texas native driver Austin Wayne Self through its existing relationship with GO TEXAN.



Famous for their craft jerky, sausage and smokehouse products, Prasek’s offers so much more. They are a bakery, specialty meat market, restaurant, convenience store, gift shop and ice cream parlor.



Prasek’s has a huge line of wines, specialty foods, outdoor fire pits and grills, hunting gear, deer stands, fishing gear, Yeti products, Costa sunglasses and gear and a full line of Frio products.



Saturday night’s Vankor 250 at Texas Motor Speedway marks Prasek’s first foray into NASCAR.



“I’m glad to be at my home track of Texas, especially with the support of our new partner Prasek’s,” said Self. “Everyone at AM Racing is thrilled to welcome another new partner from the state of Texas as we continue to expand our diverse partnership lineup from the Lone Star state.



“Texas is always a big opportunity for our AM Racing team, and I hope that we’re able to give Prasek’s and all of our partners a good showing.”



Prasek’s said they are elated to join AM Racing and build a relationship with Self.



“We’re thrilled to be welcomed with open arms into the AM Racing family and experience the NASCAR world for ourselves,” offered Mike Prasek Jr. “We pride ourselves on being associated with a driver who has direct ties to our great state and look forward at the chance to grow our partnership over time.”



To learn more about Prasek’s and what they offer, please visit praseks.com.



For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

AM Racing PR