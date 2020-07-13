Jordan Anderson Debuts “Race to Freedom” Truck

Jordan Anderson Racing and A.E. Engine are proud to announce three new partnerships for the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

U.S. LawShield®, Vaultek and SAR USA will debut on the No. 3 U.S. LawShield / SAR USA / Vaultek “Race to Freedom” Chevrolet Silverado that will run in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 on July 18 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“It’s going to be such a great honor to bring these three new partners into our sport,” said Jordan Anderson, who will drive the No. 3 “Race to Freedom” Chevrolet Silverado at Texas Motor Speedway. “I’ve always been a big believer in connecting partners that complement each other. We’re going to harness the power of working together just as our team does on race day. U.S. LawShield, SAR USA, and Vaultek are three solid likeminded companies that are excited about our sport, and I’m looking forward to introducing them to all our great fans.”

With more than 80,000 fans across social media, Anderson not only provides a fascinating level of access, but also delivers his sponsors millions of impressions every month purely from his social media content. The “Race to Freedom” truck also allows all three partners to leverage their own social media to create an even larger online impact. Each sponsor will also be included in a complete A.E. Engine content activation program, to include print, digital, YouTube and additional social media.

Each sponsor’s branding will appear on the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado during the July 18 race, with SAR USA on the front hood, U.S. LawShield on the rear quarter panel and Vaultek on the rear bumper.

Statements from the sponsors:

“U.S. LawShield® is pleased to partner with Jordan Anderson Racing as part of a sponsorship package and support for the NASCAR Truck Series. We respect what Jordan Anderson Racing has done in building a team from the ground up, pursuing excellence, never giving up, and of course, winning races in the ‘Race to Freedom Truck’.”

“SAR USA is proud to support the ‘Race to Freedom Truck’. SAR USA is the exclusive importer of our parent company, Sarsilmaz, one of the world’s largest suppliers of small arms to elite forces around the world. Founded in 1880, we have a long and proud heritage and are excited to continue our tradition of excellence in the United States with this iconic brand.”

“Vaultek is proud to partner with NASCAR for the first ever ‘Race to Freedom Truck’. Vaultek’s cutting-edge safe technology and security is a perfect fit for NASCAR fans, and we’re thrilled to join in the history and legacy of what NASCAR has built and is continuing to grow.”

Jordan Anderson Racing PR